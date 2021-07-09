Turkish Airlines, flying to more countries than any other airline, increased the frequency of its Malta to Turkey route from seven to 10 weekly flights to its Istanbul hub which connects travellers to over 300 destinations worldwide while maintaining the utmost care for a safe and healthy travel experience.

The new schedule will start from July 12 and is now available for purchase for holiday planners.

On the flag carrier’s new frequency increase of the Malta-Istanbul route, Turkish Airlines Malta manager Mehmet Gürhan Arslan said: “Starting its operations on May 25, 2013, our Malta-Istanbul flights carried a total of 850,000 passengers to date. Connecting Malta to the world with its extensive flight network, Turkish Airlines continues its operations in this route since August 1, 2020 after a brief interruption due to pandemic.”

Passengers travelling from Malta will not be required to submit a negative PCR test result if they submit a document issued by the relevant country's official authorities stating that they have been vaccinated at least 14 days before entry to Turkey and /or have documents to prove they contracted COVID-19 and were cured within the last six months. Passengers may visit the Turkish Airlines website to have more details.

Passengers travelling to Malta will not be required to submit a negative PCR test result if they submit the NHS COVID Pass or EU digital COVID certificate stating that they have been vaccinated at least 14 days before entry to Malta. Due to changing nature of the precautions against the pandemic, passengers should seek current info from relevant authorities.

As the successful performance of Turkish Airlines continues with the normalisation process, the flag carrier airline managed to reach over 1,000 flights a day on June 25 for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. Along with increased number of flights, the flag carrier airline also launched its Newark route, starting its flights on May 22, 2021. Newark is the 10th US destination in the extensive network of the flag carrier. Other new destinations launched include Vancouver, Canada and Turkistan, Kazakhstan.