Turkish billionaire Muhsin Bayrak is the latest bidder to enter the race to buy Chelsea, according to widespread reports in the British press on Friday.
Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich put the Premier League club up for sale on Wednesday after 19 years in charge.
Chelsea are understood to have already received several serious significant offers, with the team handling the sale still expecting more bids to be submitted.
