Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had talks in Valletta on Tuesday with Prime Minister Robert Abela and Foreign Minister Ian Borg.

The government said they discussed trade relations, cooperation in renewable energy, migration, Malta's presidency of the OSCE, the situation in the Gaza strip and Turkey's latest mediation efforts to ensure the supply of grain from Ukraine.

On Sunday Fidan confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin would visit Turkey in the coming days. It would be the first Nato country visited by Putin since the February 2022 start of the invasion of Ukraine.