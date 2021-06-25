The Turkish Grand Prix has been added to the Formula One calendar on October 3, replacing the cancelled Singapore Grand Prix, the world championship promoter announced Friday.

The Turkish race was first put into the calendar for June 13, replacing Canada, but was cancelled in the face of coronavirus travel restrictions. The Singapore race was then cancelled for the same reasons at the start of June.

Turkey has been fitted into the Singapore slot, one week after the Russian GP and one week before the Japanese GP, as organisers expect the health situation to improve by then.

“We are confident that we will be able to travel to the following race under our strict safety protocols,” said Formula One in a statement.

