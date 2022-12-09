Turkey's grocery app Getir said on Friday it has acquired its German rival Gorillas as the online food delivery market consolidates following a boom during the coronavirus pandemic.

A Getir company spokesman told AFP that the acquisition valued the German company at €1.1 billion but disclosed no other details of deal.

"Markets go up and down, but consumers love our service and convenience is here to stay," Getir founder Nazim Salur said in a company statement. "Getir will continue to lead the industry it invented seven years ago."

Getir's valuation has surged since its creation by a group of Istanbul entrepreneurs and the US venture capital firm Sequoia in 2015.

The company was worth nearly €11.4 billion at the start of the year before entering a slump that forced it to fire 14 per cent of its global workforce.

Gorillas has struggled to turn a profit since its creation in May 2020.

The Financial Times said the deal valued the two merged companies at around €9.5 billion.