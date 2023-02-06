All Turkish club football games have been postponed, the football federation announced in the wake of the earthquake that killed more than 2,300 in the country and Syria on Monday

“All planned competitions have been postponed to a later date,” the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) tweeted.

The 7.8-magnitude early-morning quake, whose epicentre was near the Turkish city of Gaziantep, was followed by dozens of aftershocks and wiped out entire sections of major Turkish cities in a region filled with millions who have fled Syria’s civil war and other conflicts.

