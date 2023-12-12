The Turkish SuperLig has been suspended indefinitely after a referee was punched by Ankaragucu’s president following a 1-1 draw with Rizespor, the country’s football federation (TFF) announced on Monday.

Ankaragucu chief Faruk Koca floored referee Halil Umut Meler with a vicious punch to the face on the pitch following Monday’s game, leaving the official with a black eye.

“This vile attack was not only made against Halil Umut Meler,” the TFF said.

“Today, this inhumane and despicable attack was made against all stakeholders of Turkish football.

“In coordination with our State, all the criminal proceedings they deserve have been initiated against those responsible and instigators of this inhumane attack.

