Anger. This is an emotion that author Lara Calleja knows all too well. Throughout her life, anger has resurfaced again and again: anger about inaction to address a rare condition she was born with and at the over-development of the island.

The young woman has channelled this anger into changing things for the better. As an activist and author, she turned her anger into art.

A few months ago, Calleja won the European Prize for Literature. In the cover story of Sunday Circle she talks about what drives her to write and her determination to remain positive. This sense of positivity and hope is explored in the July issue, out with The Sunday Times of Malta tomorrow.

Shirley Louise Vella, who was diagnosed with leukaemia when she was a child, describes how she bounced back and, 10 years later, has decided to become a nurse.

Like her, Dorian Vassallo turned a life-shattering experience – the death of his wife to cancer – into the drive to help others.

Together with his friend, Albert Gambina, they are raising funds for Inspire Foundation by kayaking to Sicily.

Sunday Circle also meets the members of the Gżira parish who have lovingly restored, renovated and decorated their parish ahead of its centenary.

Singer songwriter Alexandra Alden opens up about her struggles during the pandemic, Sonny Gatt tells readers how he followed his passion for art despite discouraging comments, writer Ramona Depares talks about her new story collection and Pippa Mattei shares delicious ice-cream recipes.

