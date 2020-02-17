A video has emerged of a Syrian father helping his daughter cope with the sound of missiles by turning it into a game.

In the video, uploaded by Abdullah Muhammed himself, he is seen cheering up his daughter, waiting for the sound of a landing missile to burst into laughter.

The unusual game is reminiscent of Roberto Benigni’s 1997 blockbuster Life is Beautiful which told the story of a Jewish-Italian bookshop owner who used his fertile imagination to shield his son from the horrors of internment in a Nazi concentration camp. The critical film won several awards in the 1999 Oscars.