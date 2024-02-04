A cable from the US embassy titled ‘Law breakers turned lawmakers’ was leaked. It outlined corruption at the highest level of government and how corrupt criminals were in cabinet.

“To combat this effectively requires disrupting the mutually beneficial relationship between the ruling elite and the powerful businessmen,” it read. “To achieve this, Washington and Brussels should enforce anti-corruption standards.”

Meanwhile, Joseph Muscat, whose house was searched as part of the Vitals corruption inquiry, was being touted as Labour’s star candidate for the approaching European elections.

Muscat publicly announced that he, together with his wife and daughters, will decide whether to contest. Not the party, nor the party leader will make the decision. Muscat will.

Prime Minister Robert Abela publicly admitted what everybody long suspected. He’s not the leader ‒ Muscat is. Abela pledged his subjugation to the ‘kink’: “If he decides to contest, why would I say no?” Do all Labour’s prospective MEP candidates decide themselves whether to contest? Is there no due process, due diligence, or scrutiny by party structures?

Does the party leader always get ignored by candidates? Of course not! But this is Joseph, the one and only, the Invictus, the de facto commander-in-chief. What he decides, goes. Abela simply prostrates himself before the leader and dutifully accepts his will. Abela admitted Muscat hadn’t even bothered discussing the issue with him before going public.

Abela didn’t just let Muscat steam roller over him. He ranted wildly in Muscat’s defence, launching a blistering personal attack on the magistrate conducting the Vitals inquiry. “There’s only one person responsible, one person ‒ it’s the magistrate,” he threatened.

Abela is borrowing Donald Trump’s tactics, publicly denigrating the magistrate for delaying the conclusion of the inquiry “to inflict maximum damage on the electoral chances of the Labour Party”. The problem is, Trump is not in power but Abela is.

Abela deployed Muscat’s same hollow arguments to discredit the magistrate: “Close family members of the magistrate openly and publicly criticised the prime minister,” he ranted, committing the Freudian slip of the century. He suddenly remembered Muscat isn’t prime minister and swiftly backtracked, “the ex-prime minister”.

Abela recklessly denounced the magistrate, accusing her of breaking the law by stringing the inquiry out over four years. “Isn’t it legitimate for me to worry about why the inquiry’s taken so long? Doesn’t it raise doubts if the inquiry conclusions emerge on the eve of a European Parliament election? Would it not raise reasonable doubts that there are ulterior motives beyond the administration of justice,” Abela asked. Trump called judges Trump-hating. Abela implies the magistrate is a Muscat-hater, to incite his supporters.

“I have doubts, I have a lot of suspicions,” Abela declared, referring to the magistrate. Abela is destroying all trust in her inquiry. He’s discrediting the magistrate and the conclusions of her inquiry before seeing any of the evidence. He knows tens of thousands of euros went into Muscat’s BOV account from a company paid millions by Vitals and Steward, within weeks of his resignation.

Abela knows no prime minister, not even the amazing Muscat, could have found a job and worked enough within weeks of stepping down to earn tens of thousands of euros. Abela knows more than the rest of us.

So Abela launched his pre-emptive strike to save his master’s skin. He owes everything to Muscat and his meddling wife. Abela’s public assault on the institutions strikes dread and horror in all decent citizens. It must also raise the US embassy’s concerns. That US embassy cable was correct ‒ when the culture of corruption is so pervasive, the only way to enforce the rule of law is by employing a foreign judicial watch team. That’s exactly what they did in Albania. And it worked. That’s what Malta desperately needs now.

When the US State Department publicly designated the once powerful former prime minister, Sali Berisha, for “significant corruption”, Albania failed to prosecute him. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken declared Berisha “was involved in corrupt acts, such as misappropriation of public funds and interfering with public processes, including using his power for his own benefit and to enrich his political allies and his family members”. Albania still took no action.

So, the US applied intense pressure for the creation of a special anti-corruption structure, SPAK, supported by US law enforcement experts to bring corrupt government officials to justice. Over 40 US personnel in Albania supported and advised its law enforcement and justice institutions. As a result, Berisha’s immunity has been lifted and he’s now finally under house arrest awaiting prosecution.

In 2021, the US State Department designated Muscat’s two closest allies, Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi, for their “involvement in significant corruption”. Malta took no action against them, defying the US.

It’s time the US puts the same intense pressure on Malta. It’s evident that Labour’s Malta will keep protecting the ruling elite. Frederick Azzopardi, another of Muscat’s closest allies, is now facing investigation over money laundering thanks to the European Public Prosecutors’ Office.

Labour pundit Manuel Cuschieri and Muscat rallied Labour’s troops to demonstrate outside the court in support of Azzopardi in August 2022. Few turned up. They didn’t have to. Azzopardi was acquitted because his alleged crimes were time-barred because the police conveniently went on go-slow. This time, Azzopardi won’t escape the clutches of the European prosecutors so easily. Muscat must be quaking in his boots. He knows he might be next.

It’s the same Cuschieri who’s now whipping up a frenzy to get Muscat back on the ballot sheet. Cuschieri always takes the side of those facing serious criminal investigations. Abela’s with him, intimi­dating the judiciary to save his patron, taking Malta in a dark, perilous direction.

As that US embassy cable recommended, “to combat this effectively… Washington and Brussels should enforce anti-corruption standards”.

Labour is taking Malta to the precipice, once more. Only international action can save us. Without it, Pilatus would still be in business, there’d be no Daphne Caruana Galizia inquiry, no greylisting. Yorgen Fenech wouldn’t be facing charges, Silvio Valletta would probably be police commissioner, Mizzi deputy prime minister - and Muscat would never have been ousted. Now he’s back.

Kevin Cassar is a professor of surgery.