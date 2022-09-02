The BOV Challenge League season has returned with 18 teams fighting for a promotion spot to next season’s Premier League.

Unexpectedly, this season, the second-tier hosts 26-time Malta champions Sliema Wanderers who suffered relegation last season and will be hoping to keep their stay in the division as short as possible.

Their first outing was an indication of this as they beat Naxxar Lions 2-1 but new coach Paul Zammit believes it will be the hardest challenge of his career to bring his side back into the Premier League.

“We can’t hide from the fact that the club is doing everything to build a squad with the aim of being back in the Premier League,” Zammit told the Times of Malta.

“Even though our club is Sliema (Wanderers), we need to respect our opponents and we know it will be difficult to achieve our target – but the aim is to achieve it.

