As the Manoel Theatre sets the scene for a return to Victorian England for the MADC’s The Importance of Being Earnest, Jo Caruana catches up with director Malcolm Galea, the man behind this season’s most highly-anticipated play revival.

There is very little to say about Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest that hasn’t already been said in its 125-year history: it is the ultimate farcical comedy about the social conventions of late Victorian London.

The piece first exploded onto the British stage on February 14 1895 at St James’ Theatre, and it has been an almost constant around the world since then. Its most famous productions include the revival at St James’ in 1902, a 1930 production by Sir Nigel Playfair at the Lyric Hammersmith, Sir Peter Hall’s 1982 production at the National Theatre, and the 2018 revival directed by Michael Fentiman. And all those where in London alone. Locally, too, it has always been a hit – even being produced by the MADC itself to great acclaim in 1988.

Yes, it seems that no one can get quite enough of the Oscar Wilde wit that made it such a hit. Now, with the MADC – Malta’s oldest theatre company – teaming up with the national theatre on a new production, theatre and culture lovers are excited to witness what new elements this dynamic pairing will bring to this iconic play, as well as which of its most well-loved traits will remain the same.

At the helm of this adventure is director Malcolm Galea, who explains that he has been in love with the play ever since he first read it many years ago.

“I have recently had the pleasure of working with the MADC quite a lot,” he says. “So, when the opportunity arose to return my favourite play to the Manoel stage, I jumped at it. Even after daily rehearsals, I still delight at hearing those wonderfully-witty phrases spoken.”

A celebrated comedian himself, Galea says Wilde has actually been a major influence of his, and the playwright’s pen has even had an impact on his own work and, to a considerable extent, the way he lives his life.

“Even when dealing with a bawdy subject matter, I have a natural preference for subtlety and wit since you can invariably get away with so much more,” Galea quips.

It’s a sharp-yet-loving satire of how these people spend their time and money

That is no surprise really, as Wilde was already famous for his mastery of the English language and sharp and amusing dialogue before Earnest came along. Nevertheless, the play was a high-point in his career, and it is often cited as the epitome of Wildean wit. Sadly, though, it did mark the end of his career, his public outing as a gay man and some time in prison; he never wrote again.

Earnest, thankfully, lives on, and tells the timeless comedic love story of characters Algernon and Jack as they try to woo their respective girlfriends Cecily and Gwendolen, under the formidable eye of Jack’s aunt, Lady Bracknell.

Maxine Aquilina, Marylu Coppini and Davide Tucci

Simultaneously, their exploitation of a fictitious friend named Ernest allows them to escape burdensome social obligations, leading up to some situations of both subtle humour and laugh-out-loud hilarity.

“The entire script is seamless and a masterclass of plotting, characterisation and dialogue,” Galea enthuses.

“I also love how, no matter how many times I see it, it’s still a delight from start to finish.”

With that in mind, Galea stresses that he won’t be updating the script at all, as he considers it the ‘holy grail of text’. Nevertheless, the delivery of certain dialogue is being tweaked slightly so the lines have the same effect to a contemporary audience.

The director, meanwhile, believes the play to be just as relevant now as it was when it was written, because it deals with the silly and seemingly-senseless ways of the upper classes.

“It’s a sharp-yet-loving satire of how these people spend their time and money,” he continues. “Such a subject is still relevant in 2020, and will probably remain so for quite a while.”

This is a sentiment shared by the entire Earnest team, namely Davide Tucci, Edward Caruana Galizia, Maxine Aquilina, Michela Farrugia, Marylu Coppini, Isabel Warrington, Michael Mangion, Martin Azzopardi and Edward Thorpe. It is a cast that Galea calls ‘phenomenal, enthusiastic and hard-working’.

“There’s also something about this play that promotes witty banter, and the conversations and jokes with the cast before and during the rehearsals are quite a highlight,” he notes with a smile.

Rounding up, the director is adamant that those who are familiar with Wilde probably don’t need any encouragement to watch this piece.

“We look forward to welcoming them! As for those who have yet to familiarise themselves with his play… I almost envy them. I recommend that you book your tickets anon, because you are bound to discover a new love. Prepare to be charmed,” he says.

The Importance of Being Earnest will be performed at the Manoel Theatre in Valletta on January 31, and February 1, 2, 7, 8, and 9. Friday and Saturday performances are at 8pm, and Sunday performances are at 7pm. Tickets are at €10, €20 and €25, while discounted tickets are available for students and senior citizens. Bookings on 2124 6389 or via www.teatrumanoel.mt. Classification 12+.