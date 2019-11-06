SWIEQI UNITED 0

Mqabba coach George Vella praised his squad after beating Swieqi United 1-0 on Friday, at the Victor Tedesco Stadium, amidst an injury crisis which has hit the club this season.

Vella believes this win may as well be the turning point for his team after admitting that while other squads might have found their shape in July, his team only started to click into form in their previous game against Żejtun.

“The truth is, I hope our rough patch has passed. I say this because we’ve got three long-term injuries and another two (players) out for a month or so. And these all play in the same positions,” the Reds mentor told the Times of Malta.

“When the replacement of another replacement is also injured, you need to switch things around constantly. I thank the committee for their support because it’s never easy when you start losing so early.

“I believe this win was the turning point for us because finally, we won’t be seen as the team at the bottom. My aim is to give ourselves a 50-50 chance against everyone. I believe the team was 75 per ready for the game. Before today, we weren’t there yet.”

The mid-table clash saw an Mqabba side who made amends for their close defeat to the Corinthians on Matchday six. However, it was nothing less than a balanced exchange of blows from both teams.

Swieqi were dominant in midfield and inevitably saw more of the ball but coach Rodney Bugeja remarked that his team’s opponents affected a game-plan which was more direct.

“Overall, Mqabba played with a plan which saw them attacking us as fast as they could. They’ve got a front three who are quick and they caught us off-balance,” Bugeja said.

“In the dressing room, the thing I told my players was that every game is a different story and for me each one is equal. The league is very balanced and it’s all about moments.”

Vella echoed these thoughts.

“Every coach in the First Division has a very difficult task. You might get games against bottom-placed teams which end up causing you to drop points so you have to be ready every time,” Vella said.

While the first half was a clear indication of all this, it was Mqabba who forged ahead from the spot when Paul Chimezie sent Edward Gatt the wrong way after Reds winger Makela Kouessabio was hacked in the penalty area five minutes from the break.

Mqabba looked strong in their defensive efforts, keeping Swieqi away from the final third but resorted to playing the safety card in every encounter, punting away every ball, not exactly helping their chances of adding another goal.

Swieqi, while also being decisive in stopping their opponents’ chances most of the time, looked more of a middle-of-the pitch team as they struggled to threaten, with Matheus de Albuquerque forcing Fredrick Tabone’s only saves.

Half-time seemed to have rejuvenated the Blues as they looked hungry to make their own mark on the game. Within the next 15 minutes, Tabone was put to work as Swieqi threatened from two shots from the left flank.

A last-second tackle saved Mqabba from conceding after a Roderick Taliana through-ball sped inside the area as a wave of blue and red raced to meet it.

Swieqi made two changes to bolster their play which now looked much more in its element. Felipe Fernandes came on for Ibrahim Salis and Luke Zammit replaced Kristian Sultana. Bugeja highlighted the changes as a positive upgrade, adding more bodies in their attack.

The best chance of the match however, came to Mqabba as the Chimezie-Kouessabio duo combined again but the latter missed a sitter at the face of goal with a weak shot which went to the side to the Swieqi custodian’s relief.

Swieqi came close at the death as de Albuquerque’s shot was saved spectacularly at the top corner to culminate a good showing from Tabone on the night.

SWIEQI: E. Gatt, J. Azzopardi, S. Bugeja, M. Ivanovic (83 G. Astolfi), K. Sultana (75 L. Zammit), K. Muscat, L. Grech, A. Schembri Wismayer, R. Taliana, M. de

Albuquerque, I. Salis (58 F. Nunes)

MQABBA: F. Tabone, K. Camilleri, M. Caruana, N. Micallef, J. Micallef, K. Magro, D. Micallef, J. Spiteri, Y. Omuro, A. Makela (91 A. Ferreira), P. Chimezie (87 I. Margarit).

Referee: Stefan Pace.

Best Player: Paul Chimezie (Mqabba)

ST ANDREWS 1

QORMI 1

ST ANDREWS: N. Grima, I. Azzopardi, R. Martin, M. Bartolo, W. Camilleri, J. Farrugia, D. Curmi (12 G. Muscat), L. Borg (68 M. Veselji), A. Borg Olivier, D. Jackson, K. Reid.

QORMI: J. Azzopardi, A. Abela, F. Gusman, J. Lokando (76 R. Santos Silva), A. Cassar (83 N. Gauci), N. Ghio, F. Gnindokponou, B. Grech (69 L. Farrugia), M. Borg, T. Gusman, C. Matombo.

Referee: Alex Johnson

Scorers: Grech (Q) 25; Reid (SA) 26.

Red cards: Martin (SA) 74; Reid 65.

PIETÀ HOTSPURS 0

ST. GEORGE’S 3

PIETÀ: M. Chetcuti, T. Bartolo, Q. Bregman, J. Irimiya, D. Vukovic, J. Ghio, N. Pace Cocks (70 J. Delmar), N. Pisani, C. Gauci (46 L. Adamec), J. Scicluna (46 C. Bouvet), C. Ze Lucas.

ST GEORGE’S: J. Azzopardi, L. Cutajar, J. Grech, A. Hili, V. Sneider, G. D’Amato (80 JP. Formosa), J. Dalli, C. Cassar, L. Bonett (52 A. Marshall), S. Perdomo, D. Caruana.

Referee: Fyodor Zammit

Scorers: Bonett (SG) 8, 13; Caruana (SG) 91.

FGURA UNITED 2

VITTORIOSA STARS 0

FGURA: L. Moore Lyden, P. Chircop (76 A. Farrugia), J. Stensen, J. Barbara, C. Gandini, J. Vella, S. Hili (72 S. Borg), C. Valero (72 D. Cartella), A. Toncheff, T. Grech, G. Martin.

VITTORIOSA: Z. Valletta, C. Spiteri, J. Briffa, I. Abela, D. Tabone, M. Lamlun (45 K. Abela), A. Galea (85 I. Curmi), O. Sidibe, O. Guerrero, L. Casha (62 K. Vella), G. Sultana.

Referee: Sandro Spiteri.

Scorers: Hili (F) 20; Martin (F) 80.

Red cards: Abela (V) 73; Sultana (V) 73.

ŻEBBUĠ RANGERS 0

QRENDI 1

ŻEBBUĠ: M. Grech, D. Fava, G. Gesualdi, R. Vella, R. Zammit, J. Farrugia, S. Buhagiar, W. Borg (65 R. Cutajar), N. Ojuola (75 A. Williams), M. Fagbeja, S. Nanapere.

QRENDI: D. Zarb, L. Martinelli, S. Schembri, S. Radovanovic, B. Muscat, D. Azzopardi, A. Agius, C. Camilleri (86 D. Sammut), L. Schembri (75 A. Curmi), D. Santos da Hora, A. Nilsson (60 J. Silveira).

Referee: Darryl Agius

Scorer: Camilleri (Q) 26.

NAXXAR LIONS 1

PEMBROKE ATHLETA 3

NAXXAR: O. Borg, R. Cassar, B. Essel, M. Fenech, A. Azzopardi, J. Debono (72 J. Ellul), S. Meilak, G. Carrara, M. Mifsud, D. Falzon, E. Farias.

PEMBROKE: P. Schranz, Y. Shaba (65 L. Mijic), G. Azzopardi, A. Vujovic, A. Sultana, M. Brincat, N. Frendo (65 N. Grech), M. Zarb, P. Santos, A. Smeir, JP. Mifsud Triganza (76 Y. Tonna).

Referee: Aleksandar Jovanovic.

Scorers: Smeir (P) 8; Falzon (N) 10; Brincat (P) 63; Mijic (P) 84.

ŻEJTUN CORINTHIANS 2

LIJA ATHLETIC 1

ŻEJTUN: C. Cassar, K. Farrugia, D. Sowatey, J. Busuttil, N. Tabone, J. Galea, D. Agius, M. Pereira, J. Suda (91 A. Mizzi), D. Ribeiro (86 J. Ogunuppe), A. Carabott (80 G. Azzopardi).

LIJA: L. Bonnici, A. White, C. Cassar (85 G. Borg), D. Scerri, L. Muscat, C. Giordimaina, A. Galea (65 G. Zammit), K. Seakanyeng, L. Pisani, E. Beu, H. Palomino.

Referee: Slobodan Petrovic.

Scorers: Suda (Ż) 24; Ribeiro (Ż) 66; Beu (L) 84.