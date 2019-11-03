The Fortel group is eyeing St Julian’s Bay to build a new jetty for its planned hop-on, hop-off maritime service.

Although the application was submitted by JeanBert Gatt, the human resources manager at Fortel, the Zammit Tabona group is behind the application. The group runs Captain Morgan cruises, whose ticket booths and berthing points already take up sizeable portions of the Sliema Ferries promenade.

If ferry transport is a good idea, why is the local council objecting, one may ask. The following is our assessment based on valid technical points.

First of all, the proposed application is in breach of the Local Plan. The site in question is defined as a Coastal Area with Leisure Use. The applicable Local Plan Policy is NHRL03: Coastal Area with Leisure Uses. This states that only certain uses will be permitted in such areas – none of which include berthing facilities.

It is pertinent to note that the Local Plan Policy regarding NHRL04, Yachting and Berthing Facilities, identifies only two potential sites for new yacht marinas: Pietà Creek and Sliema Creek. Balluta Bay is not included.

Moreover, the policy goes on to state that: “Proposals for development permits to construct jetties, pontoons or slipways will only be permitted subject to all the following criteria being met:

a. Prior approval is obtained from the Malta Maritime Authority;

b. The site location is compatible with other adjacent land and water users;

c. There is no adverse impact on the ecological, scientific and archaeological value of the site;

d. They do not adversely affect any element or setting of their context;

e. Adequate off-road access is provided for the launching of boats together with a parking area for cars and trailers; and

f. The location is not within a designated swimming area.

The current proposal breaches every one of these criteria. At present, for example, there is no permit approval from the Maritime Authority. The impact of a structure on the seabed and bathing water quality has not been adequately assessed.

Both the infrastructure itself and any ferry will pose a danger to bathers and cause pollution

The Environment and Resources Authority screened the experimental project to re-nourish the sandy beach at Balluta. A benthic survey recorded three main habitat types in the submerged zone of the area of survey, consisting of assemblages of infralittoral algae moderately exposed to wave action, of infralittoral fine sand and of Posidonia beds.

An updated assessment on the potentially harmful effects of the project on the Posidonia beds is required. This should also take into account the cumulative effects of all developments in the bay.

The assessment should also examine the piecemeal, fragmented approach being adopted by developer, with a small-scale berthing facility being proposed initially but which will naturally serve ferries travelling constantly through bathing waters with the resultant pollution and danger being posed to bathers.

The proposal foresees a landing site for a hop-on, hop-off ferry. This would be located right in the middle of the bay, between the St Julian’s and Neptunes waterpolo pitches. It is a popular swimming and bathing spot.

Both the infrastructure itself and any ferry will pose a danger to bathers and cause pollution. The bay will end up like Sliema Creek.

This is one of the very few remaining patches of sea and coastline which is still open to the public for recreational purposes and which has not been commercialised.

The proposal is also in breach of the Strategic Plan for the Environment and Development (SPED). Coastal Objective 1 of SPED prioritises uses in locations on the coastal zone and marine area which minimise user conflict, do not accelerate coastal erosion, which protect biodiversity, cultural heritage, landscapes and visual access as well as public access and public uses.

Another Coastal Objective promotes compatible urban coastal uses and enhancement of bathing areas.

How is a bathing area going to be enhanced by a berth for ferries being driven through the bay?

As stated already by Nationalist Party spokesman Jason Azzopardi, the sea and the coast are public domain and any development requires a resolution of the House of Parliament making it possible for development to take place. This has not been done.

While alternative and marine transport is commendable, it is expected that there be realistic and wide public consultation and the appraisal of alternatives both in terms of location and impacts. As it is, this application seeks to slip in the hugely intense operation of a continuous ferry service through the seemingly innocuous application for a berthing facility.

This is not respectful of the public’s right to be informed and the public’s continued and free enjoyment of a popular bathing spot – a right which is constantly being eroded by commercial applications.

If PA 0728/19 is approved, it will mean the death of Balluta Bay and inevitable pollution of the waters and danger to swimmers. We will end up like Sliema ferries.

Ferry transport is a good idea but not in a bay that is one of the few remaining spots suitable for swimming.

Sadly, the public always loses out.

Albert Buttigieg is the mayor of St Julian’s.