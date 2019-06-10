Reference is made to the report titled ‘Mini-summit tender awarded through “accelerated procedure”’ (June 13).

Although the decision to hold the southern EU countries summit in Malta was made in January, the exact date when it would be held was only definitely decided upon by all seven heads of government involved in the fourth week of April. The tender was published immediately the exact date was decided.

With only six weeks left to the summit it was decided that the ser­vices required be included in a turnkey contract in order to facilitate coordination during the actual implementation. Hence, also the accelerated procedure, as outlined in section 116 (3) of the Public Procurement Regulations. The tender was published on May 1, 2019, and remained open for a total of 21 days despite the minimum number of days allowed by the regulations being 15 in cases of recourse to the accelerated procedure. As advertised in the tender itself, a clarification meeting for interested economic operators was held on May 7, 2019.

As to the specifications, these were made according to the requirements posed by an event involving seven heads of government. Economic operators had the opportunity to object to the contents of the tender prior to the closing date of the call as provided for in section 262 of the Public Procurement Regulations.

The tender and the award following the evaluation process were approved in line with the Public Procurement Regulations outlined in Legal Notice 352/2016.