A loggerhead turtle laid eggs on Ramla Bay in Gozo on Friday night, in what was the first recorded and confirmed nest in Gozo in 70 years.

The female turtle was seen emerging from the sea at around 10pm and left around 90 minutes later, at 11.30am.

Her eggs, which have yet to be counted, are expected to hatch between the middle and end of July.

People who spotted the turtle laying eggs informed Nature Trust, which dispatched volunteers to the site within minutes.

The Environment and Resources Authority will now decide on how to best protect the turtle eggs until they hatch. As happened during previous hatchings in Malta, Nature Trust will be roping in volunteers to keep guard of the hatching site and protect eggs from people and predators such as the ghost crab.

Video: Nature Trust

Vibrations, loud noise and waterlogged sands all pose a threat to turtle eggs. Newly-hatched turtles can also be disoriented by artificial lights, being drawn to them in the belief that they are walking towards the horizon.

Loggerhead turtles have been seen nesting in Malta in 2012, 2014 and 2018. In the most recent nesting, at Ġnejna Bay, 111 out of 112 eggs hatched.

In a statement announcing the hatching, Nature Trust noted that the turtle had laid its eggs relatively early. A turtle had also been spotted laying its eggs in Ragusa, Sicily on Friday, Nature Trust said.

The NGO urged the public to keep a distance from the nest and to observe directives issued by ERA.