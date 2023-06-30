Cheetah, a 15-year-old turtle found at sea struggling to survive after ingesting plastic, has been released back into the wild by the Wildlife Rehab Centre Project following a six-month recovery.

The project is operated by Nature Trust Malta with the financial support of the Environment and Resources Authority, which sponsors the rehabilitation of injured wildlife.

Cheetah had been found struggling to dive on December 15.

She was rescued and treated at the rehabilitation centre where she was found to be suffering from an inflamed plastron and ingested plastic.

She was treated for the inflammations and has now fully recovered.

Cheetah was released back into the wild on Friday at Ġnejna Bay not far off from a new turtle nesting site.

Cheetah and the project found the support of several entities in the recovery process with Sacred Heart School, St Aloysius College, St Joan Antide College, Mqabba, Senglea, Siġġiewi and San Ġwann primary schools and the Green Diplomatic Network.

Cheetah is the first turtle released this summer, with another five expected to be released later this year. Last year, eight turtles were successfully rehabilitated and released back into the wild.

NTM President CEO Vince Attard appealed to the public to keep beaches clean and plastic free.

“Plastic pollution is on the increase and is badly affecting us and marine life.

"We also appeal to boat owners to drive carefully as boats hit several turtles in the Maltese waters and such incidents have been noted to be on the increase.”

ERA CEO Kevin Mercieca said the authority was constantly working to safeguard Malta's marine environments, designating over 35% of Maltese waters as Marine Protected Areas.

ERA has also increased marine enforcement and monitoring of sensitive sites at sea, assuring compliance on all marine-related projects.

He said the authority was also at the forefront in the EU in reducing the use of Single Use Plastics (SUPs) with a ban on the importation and sale of SUPs on the local market.

More information here.