On Tuesday, July 18, amid an atmosphere of anticipation and excitement, a special female Loggerhead turtle named Yasu, embarked on a new chapter in her remarkable journey of hope, strength, and redemption.

After almost two years of tireless efforts, dedicated care, and unwavering support from The Wildlife Rescue Team, Ira Losco, the ambassador for Lottoland in Malta, had the privilege of releasing Yasu back into the sparkling waters at Ġnejna Bay.

Yasu returned to sea.

Yasu's extraordinary story of transformation is nothing short of outstanding. Her profound tale, one of overcoming adversity and defying the odds, serves as an inspiration to all who encounter it. Once considered perhaps one of the unluckiest turtles ever rescued, Yasu has now become a symbol of fortune, resilience, and the power of unwavering determination.

Yasu was discovered in a pitiful state on September 23, 2021, her carapace shattered by a severe boat strike. The prognosis seemed bleak, with large chunks of her shell missing, leaving her chances of survival in doubt.

However, Yasu's indomitable spirit proved to be her greatest ally. Month after month, she exhibited extraordinary strength, unwavering perseverance, and made steady progress towards recovery.

“The healing of Yasu's shell presented significant challenges throughout the time-consuming regeneration process. Nevertheless, under the expert care of veterinarian Dr Gruppetta, Yasu defied expectations and made a full recovery,” said Nature Trust president Vincent Attard.

He also thanked The Environment and Resource Authority (ERA) and all volunteers for their tireless efforts, in providing love, patience, and daily treatment, which played a pivotal role in Yasu's road to recovery.

Ira Losco ambassador for Lottoland in Malta and Nature Trust president Vincent Attard.

“Yasu's story serves as a reminder of the resilience of nature and the importance of preserving our precious marine life. It is a testament to the incredible capacity for transformation that lies within each of us.”

“By sharing this awe-inspiring journey, we hope to inspire others to embrace their own second chances, overcome obstacles, and embrace a life filled with hope, purpose, and joy,” added Ira Losco.

Lottoland, has been an official corporate partner of the Wildlife Rescue team since 2021. By covering the salary cost of their first full-time employee, Annalisa Pistis, they help ensure that the team can deliver medication and expert care to animals in need around the clock.

Soon the Wildlife Rescue Team will have a new place to call home – a new Rehab Centre in the Xrobb l-Għaġin Nature Park, which will also feature a 9-meter tank to house injured dolphins. They are currently on the lookout for more corporate sponsors to allow them to see this project to completion.

Anyone who finds a sick or injured sea turtle can reach out to the Wildlife Rescue Team on 9999 9505. The hotline has been a great success and enabled trained specialists to respond and treat sea turtles quickly and effectively. The team offers guidance through the correct process until members are able to get to the turtle and transport it to their facilities.

Disclaimer: Lottoland is operated by European Lotto and Betting Limited and is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority, licence number MGA/B2C/609/2018. Players must be 18 or over. Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly. For help visit rgf.org.mt.