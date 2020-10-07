More than 60 turtles hatched on Monday evening in Ghadira Bay, from the last recorded nest this year.

Nature Trust, which had been watching over the nest, announced the successful hatching on its Facebook page and thanked all those who had helped protect the nest, including its volunteers, the Environment Authority and sponsors.

The nest protected by sandbags during a recent storm. (Photo Nature Trust/Facebook)

Unusually, the turtles hatched at dusk, rather than during the night or early morning.

There had been concern about the nest after it was disturbed by rainwater in a recent storm.

Turtles also hatched from another nest in Għadira Bay last month, along with others at Golden Bay and Ramla l-Hamra.

At the beginning of the month, turtle hatchlings were found dead in Marsascala.