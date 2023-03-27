Aerial transmissions for television broadcasting are being extended by at least 10 years after the government found that 4,000 households still relied on the technology to watch local stations.

PBS Ltd and GO plc signed an agreement to extend transmission services on Monday.

The government is investing €1.5 million in the venture, with GO binding itself to continue providing technical infrastructure for this service for the next 10 years.

Last year, Times of Malta reported that telecoms providers planned to close off a telecommunications hub that uses old systems to transmit free-to-air television via aerials. In September, a message broadcast on TVM had asked anyone who relied on free-to-air television to call a helpline. An official manning the helpline had said the changes were expected in the first three months of 2023.

However, earlier this year sources told Times of Malta that the plan has changed and aerial transmission will be retained after all.

On Monday the Ministry for local government said more than 4,000 families made use of aerial service to watch free-to-air channels.

More than half of these reported that they make use of the aerial service together with other services.

Local government minister Owen Bonnici said the ‘free-to-air' service was important as it continued to provide access to news, information, programmes and entertainment to people who did not have access to other services.

PBS Ltd will remain the operator for this ‘free-to-air’ service on UHF Channel 43, which requires local station ‘multiplex’ service.

PN MEP candidate Peter Agius, who was among the first to raise the alarm about the issue, welcomed the government announcement.

"Now we need to ensure that promises made in press conferences are followed by concrete facts," he said.