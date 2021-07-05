€512,870 were raised during a TV marathon on Sunday in aid of Dar tal-Providenza.

Homes director Fr Martin Micallef thanked donors and organisers for their help to the institution and its residents. Funds raised during this marathon will be going towards a refurbishing project for four flats in Villa Papa Giovanni so that every resident will have a more dignified environment with private rooms and amenities.

The event included a thanksgiving Mass celebrated by Archbishop Charles J. Scicluna on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Fr Micallef's priestly ordination. He was joined by Fr Marco Portelli, Fr Charles Attard, Fr Mark Ciantar OFM and Fr Stephen Sciberras OFM, also marking their anniversary. Fr Alex Cauchi could not attend.

Guests in the studios included President George Vella and Mrs. Vella, President Emeritus Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, Auxiliary Bishop Mgr. Joseph Galea-Curmi and the Leader of the Opposition and the Nationalist Party, Dr Bernard Grech and Mrs. Grech, ministers, parliamentary secretaries and MPs.

Anyone still wishing to make a donation may do so by clicking on the website www.sabihlitaghti.com