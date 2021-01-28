TV presenter Pablo Micallef has been appointed a director on the board of the Public Broadcasting Services.

His appointment follows the resignation of Oliver Scicluna following his co-option as a member of Parliament.

Micallef is perhaps best known as co-host of the 2014 TVAM, Television Malta's breakfast show.

The PBS board was formed in September last year and is tasked with carrying out reform of the national broadcaster.

It is chaired by media expert and University professor Carmen Sammut and has eight directors.

Announcing the appointment, minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Carmelo Abela thanked Scicluna for his work in the past months and congratulated Micallef on his new post.