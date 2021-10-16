The missionary movement (Jesus in Thy Neighbour), founded by the late Dun Ġorġ Grima, came out with the idea of televising a new missionary programme on F living, starting October, the month dedicated to missionaries.

The programme is the brainchild of Fr Alex Cauchi, the successor of Dun Ġorġ.

Fr Alex, a missionary in Perù and Brazil since 1995, together with other volunteers, will be broadcasting a series of programmes about the missions, including Ethiopia, during the TV autumn schedule.

Mgr Antoine Camilleri, Ethiopia Papal Nuncio, earlier this year blessed a new church dedicated to St Paul as part of a large centre for persons with disability in Bonga, Ethiopia.

The centre is named after Dun Ġorġ Grima who was instrumental in starting the project. The church was financed by Maltese and Gozitan benefactors.

Fr Alex is appealing for the generosity of the Maltese people as a sign of appreciation for the work carried out by missionaries.

Funds will be used for an agricultural project in Ethiopia where people will be taught to grow their own produce.

The project, which will include coffee and fruit trees and several herbs, will cost €120,000. More information can be obtained on 2155 6453 or email director@gesufilproxxmu.com.