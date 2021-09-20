The seventh season of the Saturday prime time variety show The Entertainers returns next month with several novelties.

First and foremost, the show will this year have two hosts: singer-songwriter Corazon Mizzi and Victorio Gauci, the lead singer of local band The Crowns. They will be replacing J. Anvil who is taking a sabbatical from TV after hosting the show for six years.

Each week, The Entertainers will be taking viewers on a nostalgic journey with songs from two particular decades being performed live by the resident band, under the direction of Mark Spiteri Lucas. The hosts will also give historical information about the different eras and viewers will be able to send their memories via Facebook and SMS.

There will also be a number of challenges for the guest personalities. The Entertainers Singing Challenge, open to singers aged 18 and over, will return, as will the Fashion Time section and the cocktail corner by mixologist James Aquilina.

The Entertainers will be showing every Saturday from 8.30 to 11pm on Net TV from October.