A sports pundit has received a barrage of sexist comments over her World Cup commentary on TVM.

Joanna Camilleri on Tuesday called out a series of misogynistic comments she received after footage of her commenting on England’s 6-2 victory over Iran on the state broadcaster went viral on social media.

When the final whistle was blown on Monday afternoon, Camilleri told a studio of football pundits “who knows how proud the Queen is right now”.

When it was pointed out that Queen Elizabeth II had died earlier this year, Camilleri said she was sure that the late queen had been praying for the England national football team all the same.

Footage of that snippet was shared widely on social media.

It turns out that the slip earned Camilleri more than just playful criticism.

The pundit shared a series of screenshots of hurtful and misogynistic comments, ostensibly aimed at her.

'Her period must be coming'

“Her period must be coming” reads one comment, while another said she would be better off performing sexual favours.

Other comments also took on a sexual turn, with one comment suggesting she performed “extra” work to get her position on the World Cup sports panel.

She shared the images along with a post that questioned why so many were keen to berate women.

“Why so much hate? Why so much damage?” she wrote.

“Is this how we want more women to get involved?” she added.

TVM is providing coverage of the World Cup, streaming matches all matches and providing analysis and commentary afterwards.

Earlier on Tuesday, the association of Maltese sports journalists came out in support of Camilleri.

In a statement, the association said it deplores the comments made by those who were all too comfortable spreading hateful remarks from behind the comfort of their keyboards.

The association said it is in touch with Camilleri and offering her assistance.

Later on Tuesday, the IĠM also condemned the behaviour, which it said is only intended to "intimidate and discourage journalists, especially female journalists, from exercising their duty".

