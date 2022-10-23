The 49th meeting of the season which was held on Sunday afternoon at the Marsa racetrack consisted of ten races all for trotters.

Three of these races were semifinals from the Johnnie Walker Championship for class Gold trotters on a short distance of 2140m. From these semifinals, twelve horses made it to the final stage.

In the first class Gold semifinal, there was really a close finish between the early leader Dynamit Life (Kerstin Galea) and Caid Sly (Ludvic Ghigo) which increased its speed from the inside during the final straight.

It was the former which sealed its second win in a row and the fourth of the year with Triomphe Ferm (Kurt Saliba) and Prinsen One (Mario Farrugia) ending respectively in third and fourth place.

French mare Diza Du Courtille registered its second consecutive win and in Malta in the second semifinal from the same championship. Stivala’s mare dashed strongly from the outside during the last 300 metres.

Apache Reyor (Charles Degiorgio), Corky Ramirez (Paul Galea) and La Mauresque (Philip Calleja) followed home in that order. The winner clocked an excellent average time of 1.14.9” per kilometer.

