The police force has been given 12 new 4x4 vehicles in an investment of nearly €500,000.

The new vehicles are able to access remote places inaccessible with the current fleet and will be added to the existing fleet in districts and specialised branches. They will be of particular benefit in rescues.

The vehicles were inaugurated by Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri, EU funds parliamentary secretary Chris Bonnet and police commissioner Angelo Gafà on Friday.

Camilleri said the government’s investment in disciplinary bodies, particularly the police force, was unprecedented. The aim was to improve the country’s security.

He said other equipment was also being bought to aid the police in their fight against criminality, which had dropped by 4% in the first six months of the year, compared to the same period last year.

The vehicles were partly financed by the European Union.