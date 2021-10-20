Twenty new COVID-19 cases were reported by health authorities on Wednesday. Another 30 patients recovered.

This means there are currently 271 active COVID-19 cases in Malta.

Of these, 14 are being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, with three of those people receiving intensive treatment, one more than on Tuesday.

Booster doses continue to be administered to vulnerable people, with 38,254 such doses administered so far.

In all, 858,858 vaccine doses have been administered.