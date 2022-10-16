The 47th meeting of the season which was held on Sunday afternoon at the Marsa Racetrack heralded the start of the EquestriMalta President’s Cup for class Premier trotters.

The five heats from this championship were held on a short distance of 2140m. Sunday’s programme also included the two semifinal races from the Krafft Championship for class Silver trotters also on a short distance.

From the class Premier heats, twenty horses made it to the semifinal stage. In the first heat, the early leader and favourite Sir QC (Paul Galea) was outsmarted by French newcomer Dream Cash (Noel Baldacchino) midway through the final straight. As expected, Eadshot Josselyn (Rodney Gatt) sealed its second win in a row and in Malta in the second-class Premier heat after taking the lead with a lap to go.

There was a close finish between Aster des Caillons (Noel Baldacchino) and Ellington Dream (Charles Camilleri) in the third-class Premier heat. It was the latter that took its second win in a row and in Malta. In the fourth heat from the same category, Diablo d’Herfraie (Rodney Gatt) dashed strongly from the outside during the last 300m and gained its first win in Malta from the early leader Dandy De Godrel (Noel Baldacchino).

