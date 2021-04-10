Twenty years after leaving Barcelona for the riches of the NBA, 40-year-old Pau Gasol returned to his Spanish club on Friday, playing in a EuroLeague clash against Bayern Munich.

Gasol, who was an NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2009 and 2010, returned to Europe following two frustrating years in the United States where a serious left foot injury kept him sidelined.

