GasanMamo Insurance is an excellent example of a successful merger, having gone from strength to strength over the past 20 years. Today it is one of Malta’s most successful insurance companies with a strong social conscience and corporate social strategy that has evolved alongside the business.

The company was one of the first to recognise that CSR speaks to who the company is, what it believes in and how it does business. It has always been synonymous with philanthropic acts, going beyond the confines of its core profession of insurance. These acts of philanthropy have grown organically into a strong and sustainable strategy which has become a core element of the business today. Over the years the company has supported various social pillars providing support to environmental issues, heritage projects, vulnerable communities, athletes, youths in sports and encouraging a community-led company culture that encourages diversity and inclusion.

Social responsibility also includes looking inward at a company’s practices and creating positive social change internally. GasanMamo Insurance has over 150 dedicated employees who have accomplished a great deal over the last two decades. From beach cleans up to giving residential homes makeovers, the company culture has fostered a sense of duty towards helping more vulnerable communities. GMI also continues to strive for a more inclusive culture, supporting LGBTQ and Malta Pride week.

In sports too, the company has consistently sought to partner with several sports activities, with a focus on youths. Apart, from longstanding sponsorships with Mosta FC Youth Academy, and previous collaborations with the Malta Rugby Football Union, and Neptunes waterpolo, the company also supports various international sporting events undertaken by Maltese athletes such as the 2018 Marathon des Sables and a number of treks to Mount Kilimanjaro.

Preserving and restoring national heritage through collaborations with Din LArt Ħelwa and Heritage Malta, to protect our rich culture for future generations, has always been a priority for GasanMamo Insurance. One of the first and still most memorable initiatives undertaken back in 2007 was to support the restoration of the Delimara lighthouse.

More recently, the notarial volumes of Notary Placido Abela (1557-1595), a well-established notary, also heavily involved in the field of education, were restored. The works shed interesting light on how land was sold during the initial stages of the building of Valletta. The project led to a photographic exhibition by Alex Attard, which captured the contents of damaged documents in the Notarial Archives.

As a long-standing active member of the Chamber of Commerce, GasanMamo has always been committed to supporting and contributing to the local economy. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the business pledged its financial support and professional expertise to one of the Chamber’s initiatives: the formation of a post-pandemic think tank.

Environmental issues are another priority. The firm was one of the first local businesses to introduce paperless offices and support Project Aegle foundation which aims to advance sustainable mobility solutions improving Malta’s traffic. Today, GasanMamo Insurance continues to support environmental issues with regular clean ups, collaborating with local NGOs like Zibel, and the recent purchase and installation of a Seabin in the Ta’ Xbiex marina.

Over the past two decades the insurance company has supported social responsibility initiatives which contribute to safer communities and reduce environmental impact at home and abroad. Whether supporting large scale restoration projects or offering much needed support to vulnerable communities during COVID-19 situation, GasanMamo Insurance continues to play a vital role in protecting communities and those who live in them.