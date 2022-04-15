They had already fled their home in eastern Ukraine for Kyiv when their shiny new stadium was battered by shelling in the first weeks of a Russian-backed insurgency in 2014.

Now the players of Ukraine’s perennial football champions Shakhtar Donetsk are training in Turkey because of the all-out invasion by Russia of their former Soviet state.

Team and national squad captain Andriy Pyatov – an imposing 37-year-old goalkeeper who has played at some of Europe’s most famous grounds over his illustrious career – is tired of life in exile.

“It is very difficult to keep losing your home,” he said during a break in the team’s Istanbul training session for a series of friendly matches organised to raise money for children orphaned by the war.

“We have to run from one place to another because of a tyrant, a dictator,” he said in reference to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta