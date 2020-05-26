Twin brothers have landed lengthy jail terms upon conviction over a string of armed robberies, described by the court as “cowardly acts committed against those most vulnerable” in society.

Paul and Roderick Scicluna, 40, from Cospicua, had been arraigned in January as the suspects behind a series of armed holdups against elderly victims whose ages ranged between 64 and 87.

The prosecution had explained how police had first focused on two armed robberies at a Żejtun lotto booth over a 10-day span, with CCTV footage soon placing investigators on the trail of a Volkswagen Golf with registration plates linking it to Roderick Scicluna.

Piecing together evidence, police ultimately charged the brothers with three armed holdups, two muggings and two failed attempts to draw funds from an ATM using a stolen bank card.

The court, presided over by magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech, described the actions of the accused as “deplorable,” noting that such “cowardly crimes” were committed against elderly victims who could offer little resistance.

All this was done to fuel their drug addiction, the court observed, adding that although Paul appeared to have been “the mastermind,” Roderick was old enough to decide for himself whether to go along with his brother’s plans.

After taking note of the twins’ “tainted criminal record,” particularly Paul’s who had landed two jail terms in 2018 for theft-related charges rendering him a relapser, the court condemned Paul to a 54-month jail term and a €116.47 fine.

His brother was given a 38-month jail term.

The court also issued a three-year restraining order in favour of the victims.

Inspectors Fabian Fleri, Lydon Zammit and Paul Camilleri prosecuted.