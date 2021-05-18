Twin Casino – one of Europe’s fastest-growing online casino operators since 2017, is continuing its global market expansion with an exciting new launch into the Japanese market.

The online gambling industry in Japan has undergone exponential growth in recent years. Twin is looking forward to becoming an established name in Asia’s online casino market by offering Japanese players an outstanding gaming experience and excellent player benefits.

Players can enjoy an aesthetically pleasing website that has been redesigned and tailored specifically to reflect the Japanese player culture, offering a clearly defined website that is easy to navigate while keeping with the blue tones of the Twin brand. So, if you are looking for the best online casino experience for Japanese players, ツインカジノ has now opened its doors.

Twin is working closely with a broad range of game providers to bring its Japanese players the ultimate online gaming experience. A library of over 2,000 games from the iGaming industry’s leading software providers includes several exciting new integrations. Golden Hero partnered with JTG to bring games based upon the popular Japanese Pachislot machines – like Hawaiian Dream & Dreams of Gold. All of which are certain to be a hit with Japanese players. Games offering a high Return to Player (RTP) percentage are always in demand, and Twin has three of 2021’s top slots with the highest RTP, including NetEnt’s Bloodsucker and Yggdrasil’s Jokerizer among its titles averaging 98 per cent, along with Thunderkick’s 1429 Unchartered Seas in high at 98.6 per cent.

Twin’s Japanese players can enjoy ever-popular games like Starburst, Oiran Dream, Reactoonz, Book of Dead, Mega Moolah, The Dog House Megaways, Jammin’ Jars, and Drago – Jewels of Fortune, among many more. Additionally, bonus features are available to new players and long-term members, beginning with an exceptional Welcome Bonus over three successive deposits where Japanese players who sign up to Twin can benefit from up to ￥100,000 and 150 free spins bonus.

100 per cent up to ￥25,000 + 50 Free Spins on Moon Princess from Play’n Go

100 per cent up to ￥25,000 + 50 Free Spins on Golden Hero’s Oiran Dream

50 per cent up to ￥50,000 + 50 Free Spins on Dreams of Gold from Golden Hero

Weekly Twin Races see players compete against each other for a chance to win and claim prize money of up to ¥100,000 by racing up the scoreboard in these fast-paced tournaments. In addition, Japanese players can benefit from many popular local payment options for deposits and withdrawals, including VenusPoint, Sticpay, AstroPay card, EcoPayz, Jeton, Muchbetter, and InPay. Twin is also pleased to announce the addition of AstroPay OneTouch to its payment options, enabling players in Japan to make deposits and withdrawals through four cryptocurrencies to date: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple. Furthermore, Twin comes to the market with fast verification and withdrawals and a 24/7 customer support service for any queries that may arise.

Partnering with Evolution, Twin brings its live casino fans Japanese Live Roulette, complete with Japanese-speaking hosts for maximum game satisfaction. Top live dealer gaming provider Ezugi will also be on board shortly, increasing the live casino game offering to the Japanese market.

Kasper Bach, Head of Casino at Twin, said: “We are incredibly excited to be launching Twin to the Japanese market. We are confident that our clear-cut online casino will offer players a rewarding online casino experience. Through integration with powerhouse software providers, we can confidently deliver Japanese players unrivaled online entertainment. We see this latest global launch as a chance to firmly establish Twin as one of leading online casino sites in Japan.”

Casual players and high-rollers alike can get rock-star treatment with the Twin VIP Programme. This four-tier program offers players unique rewards through its Bronze and Gold levels, with enhanced offerings awarded to Platinum and Diamond VIP status members. Players can benefit from personalized cashback paid in cash, prioritized withdrawals, and direct contact with an account manager, and a VIP shop offering gadgets, dining experiences, and much more. In addition, super-sized Twin Races give Twin VIPs the edge with increased prizes and chances to climb the leaderboards.

Twin Casino, regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA), takes responsible gambling seriously. It offers its players tools to provide wagering, time and net loss limit restrictions, and lock withdrawal to help maintain a positive online casino experience through responsible play.

