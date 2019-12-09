Twins brothers who admitted to snatching handbags from elderly women were remanded in custody pending the drawing up of a pre-sentencing report on Monday.

The thefts took place between December last year and last week when an 81-year old woman in Balzan was robbed. The other thefts occurred in Sliema and Birkirkara with the latter involving an 84-year old.

Stephen and Gordon Cassar, 35, from Qormi, were arrested after the police retrieved CCTV footage of a vehicle linked to their father, Inspector Fabian Fleri told the court.

The footage showed one of the brothers run into the street where one of the thefts took place and return shortly after clutching a handbag.

Moreover, one of the victims had chased the thief and managed to spot part of the number plate on the getaway car, a silver Toyota Vitz, the inspector said.

In all three thefts, Stephen Cassar would actually commit the robbery while his brother drove the getaway car.

Defence lawyer Francesco Refalo explained that the brothers had a drug problem which pushed them to commit such wrongdoing.

Magistrate Gabriella Vella upheld a request for a pre-sentencing report.

No request for bail was made at the arraignment.

The case continues.

Inspectors Lydon Zammit and Christina Delia also prosecuted.