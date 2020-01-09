Ray Calleja, the founder of the iconic Maltese crisp brand Twistees, has died, the company has announced.

Twistees Malta made the announcement on their Facebook group earlier this afternoon, calling on the public to attend his funeral this Saturday.

“For those who would like to join in celebrating his life, funeral will be held on Saturday 11th January 2020 at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Ibrag at 9:00 am.”

Twistees crisps were first created over 40 years in a factory in Marsa and have been exported to European countries like the UK and Germany as well as to Libya and the Middle East.

Mr Calleja had been the Chairperson of Strand Palace Agencies Ltd and Tastees Manufacturing Limited, up until his death.

Commenters on the Twistees Facebook page have expressed their shock and sadness at Mr Calleja’s passing. Some have also recalled how he was their boss at one point during their career while others have reflected on his kindness and humility.

“Had the pleasure of working with this honest gentleman ! May the Lord grant him eternal peace. Sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family,” one commenter said.

Another said, “I got to know ray 50 yrs ago a true and honest gentleman and always with a smile on his face i ofen thought of him but now i will surely not forget the day you left this world on my 65th birthday go meet aldo he will be there true gentlemen together, RIP.”

DJ and Producer Kyle Geiger. Picture: Facebook

The American DJ and Producer Kyle Geiger has also expressed his love for Malta’s favourite crisp.

“I love coming to Malta, and part of the reason is because I absolutely love Twistees. I grew up in America, so I used to Cheetos were my favorite snack...but this was only because I had never been to Malta. Now everytime I come, the people who know me always come and greet me with a bag of Twistees. Thanks for being an unsuspecting part of the Maltese culture that I've come to I love. Rest in peace”

Cheesey Twistees are considered to be the most popular flavour of the rice-based snack, followed by other flavours like Smokey Barbeque Twistees, Twistees Lite and Chicken Twistees.

So popular is the crisp brand that users of the Maltese Facebook Group "The Salott", were asked to vote for their favourite brand. Twistees crunched Krips to first place.

A contest was held in March 2019 where voters had to select their favourite crisps from 14 options, which included Gobblers, Chimpeys, Crix, Jungle Sticks and Pom Poms. Krips and Twistees were the last two brands that made to the final.