Several Cospicua residents are enraged by the chopping down of two mature trees in an opening known as Suq Bonnici but the local council said the invasive species had to be removed for safety reasons and will soon be replaced with indigenous trees.

The Lead trees were chopped down on Wednesday morning causing several residents of Cospicua and other neighbouring Cottonera cities to voice their disapproval on social media.

“Apparently, when someone in your street doesn't like trees, they call the local council and they just come and chop them down. Two mature trees, gone, just like that… This is outrageous,” one resident posted on the Friends of Cottonera Forum Facebook page.

Another resident wrote: “Just shameful! Those were beautiful trees that didn't harm anyone and provided the only natural shade in our neighbourhood. And host birds and other creatures. Could you explain why exactly was this necessary?”

Duncal Hall, from the Cospicua council said the trees were removed because they were "dangerous", roots were dislodging a nearby wall and railings and weak branches had fallen on cars. The trees, he said, will be replaced by more suitable indigenous trees within a few weeks.

Hall added that the trees were about 15 years old and no permit was required to remove them. They were removed by a contractor who was accredited by the Environment and Resources Authority.

Meanwhile, in an impassioned post, actress Isabel Warrington, who lives in Senglea, wrote that if the trees were dangerous they could have uprooted the trees and planted them elsewhere.

"Instead they chose the easy way out and just wasted a natural resource without even asking other residents how they feel about it. A shameful act on all accounts. We cannot continue being complacent about this.”

Over the past few years, several trees have been cut down. Last year around 10 trees outside the Siġġiewi primary were chopped down because their roots were causing extensive damage to the school.

In October, the last standing tree in Spinola road was chopped down despite a campaign by residents and the mayor to save it. The 60-year-old eucalyptus was axed to make way for a luxury business development.