Two accidents in the main road of Mellieha blocked access to the village, with many motorists ending up stuck in traffic for more than an hour.

Motorists who called Times of Malta said they had been stuck in traffic for more than 90 minutes after the road between Xemxija and Mellieha was closed to traffic.

They were diverted to the road through Mtahleb but even there, the tailback in the narrow roads was never-ending.

The police said an accident took place at 1.30pm when a Toyota Aygo driven by a 64-year-old Englishman and Honda CB motorcycle driven by a 28-year-old Slovakian collided in Selmun. The latter was taken to Mater Dei Hospital where he was found to be suffering serious injuries.

Later on in the evening, there was an accident in the same road, this time involving two vehicles which blocked both lanes.