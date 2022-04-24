Two separate accidentson the Coast Road at around 11am Sunday led to the road's closure for some time.

One of the carriageways has since been opened.

The police said the first incident involved a motorcyclist which was involved in a collision with a car on one of the carriageways. Soon after, there was a four-car collision on the carriageways.

It is not yet known how many people have been injured but a number of ambulances, the police, the Civil Protection Department and Transport Malta are on site.

More later