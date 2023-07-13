Two men were remanded in custody on Thursday after pleading not guilty to attempted murder and causing grievous injuries during an argument in a Marsascala apartment two days ago.

Ans Ghodban, a 27-year old Hungarian construction worker resident at San Gwann and Adnan Saed, a 30-year old Libyan former cab driver were accused of the attempted murder of an Italian man, grievously injuring him, as well as injuring another Italian man.

The arraignment was slightly delayed due to the fact that one of the accused had “mobility problems” after apparently been injured in the incident, explained the prosecutor as Saed hobbled into the courtroom, leg bandaged.

Prosecuting Inspector Wayne Camilleri said that on Tuesday evening police received a report about two Italian men who appeared to have knife wounds after an argument at their Marsascala residence.

Both were conscious when police arrived on site and were able to point investigators in the direction of the suspected aggressors.

One of the alleged victims immediately identified one of the aggressors as ‘Ans’ also nicknamed Ghaddafi. He had seen the other man previously but did not know his name.

The second victim, when spoken to separately, also confirmed that there were two aggressors, “probably Libyans”, but he did not know them.

The aggressors had fled the scene in a red Toyota Aygo, leased by Saed, who had been granted bail in separate proceedings just five days before on a very similar case, explained the prosecutor.

On Wednesday, police received information which led them to the Mosta health clinic where Saed was found and immediately arrested.

Ghodban was arrested inside a San Gwann block. When police knocked at the door of his apartment, he fled down a shaft and made his way into another apartment where he was soon arrested.

On Thursday, both suspects were charged with attempted murder of one of the Italians, grievous bodily harm, holding their alleged victims against their will, stealing cash, and carrying a sharp and pointed weapon without a police licence.

Saed was separately charged with breaching bail conditions granted on July 6.

Ghodban was separately charged with failing to obey legitimate police orders and refusing to give his personal details to the police.

Both were charged with relapsing.

Both pleaded not guilty.

There was no request for bail at arraignment stage.

However, Saed’s lawyers requested the court to appoint a doctor to examine his injuries

The prosecution explained that a medico-legal expert had already been appointed by the inquiring magistrate to examine both victims and the alleged aggressors.

Magistrate Leonard Caruana remanded the accused in custody.

AG lawyers Kaylie Bonett and Ramon Bonett Sladden prosecuted together with Inspectors Wayne Camilleri and Kurt Farrugia.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Charles Mercieca were counsel to Saed.

Lawyer Ishmael Psaila was counsel to Ghodban.

Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi and Jacob Magri are appearing for the victims.