Two Maltese men have been granted bail after being accused of having threatened a Libyan national while drunk in Victoria, Gozo, on Sunday.

The police said the two, both resident in Xagħra, were arraigned before Magistrate Paul Coppini in the Gozo court.

They pleaded not guilty to having insulted and threatened the Libyan man in St Francis Square on Sunday at 5pm.

One of the men was also accused of being in unlawful possession of a knife and having breached the conditions of a previous court sentence.

Police Inspector J Gauci prosecuted.