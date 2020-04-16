Two men have been remanded in custody after being accused of thefts targeting delivery men in the past few days.

Kersten Camilleri, 30, from Valletta and Simon Camilleri, 53 of Cospicua were accused of three hold-ups which took place at Cospicua, Zabbar and San Gwann on April 8, 10 and 14 respectively.

Both men were accused of having held their victims against their will as well as being in possession of an unlicensed weapon when holding their victims at knifepoint.

Kersten Camilleri was separately charged with another hold-up at Cospicua on April 14 when he allegedly made off with cash and a mobile phone.

He was further charged with causing wilful damage to a stolen vehicle, handling another stolen car, breaching a probation order as well as bail conditions.

Simon Camilleri was separately charged with breaching two separate bail decrees.

The two were charged with relapsing.

Both pleaded not guilty and were remanded in custody.

Magistrate Charmaine Galea presided over the arraignment.

Inspectors Fabian Fleri, Lydon Zammit and Joanna Piscopo prosecuted.

Lawyers Graziella Tanti and Benjamin Valenzia were defence counsel.