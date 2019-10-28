Two homeless men, one of them fresh out of jail, were remanded in custody on Monday after pleading not guilty to robbing another man of his mobile phone and cash.

Abdulkadir Ahmed Mohammed, 32, and Mustafa Mohamud Mohamed, 31, both Somali nationals, were accused of theft and slightly injuring their alleged victim on Sunday night.

They were also accused of breaching the peace and leading an idle life.

Mr Mustafa was separately charged with unlawfully carrying a knife, being drunk in public and threatening a policewoman at Mater Dei Hospital, mere hours after the alleged robbery.

During the hearing, he heatedly argued that while he had a fight with the victim, he had not robbed him.

“Bring the camera. It’s political!” argued the man. “Yes I fight with the man but I did not take the money. Someone else did”.

Both men pleaded not guilty.

No request for bail was made and Magistrate Ian Farrugia, remanded both men in custody. Inspector Joseph Xerri prosecuted. Lawyer Francine Abela was legal aid counsel to both men.