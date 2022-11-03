Two men were remanded in custody on Thursday after being accused in court of stealing cars, seven cigarette vending machines and cash.

Clyde Mallia, 22, from Għaxaq and Massimo Fasanelli, 23, from Marsascala pleaded not guilty to the string of thefts which started in July and ended with the latest one in the very early hours of Wednesday morning which led to their arrest.

The court was told that police had been gathered footage which appeared to indicate that after each robbery, the getaway vehicle always headed south.

The investigations climaxed on Wednesday at 1am when a police patrol driving through Valley Road, Birkirkara suddenly heard the sound of shattering glass.

The officers got out of their vehicle and started checking the commercial establishments in the area for signs of break-in, when a silver Toyota Vitz, flashed past at high speed.

The police then came across signs of a forced entry at one of the stores, confirming that a robbery had taken place.

They immediately alerted colleagues patrolling the southern areas of the island.

Some time later, a silver vehicle, matching that of the suspected thieves was spotted at Marsascala, bearing number plates which belonged to another vehicle.

But when the officers zeroed in, the driver, later identified as Fasanelli, tried to get away, colliding with the police car as well as other vehicles.

He then ran away in the darkness.

The police later arrested the young men and searched their homes, finding a number of stolen items as well as tools allegedly used in the break-ins.

Some 1700 cigarette packets, cash, seven vending machines as well as two cars and number plates were allegedly stolen.

The first theft dated back to June 29 when a Toyota car was stolen from San Ġwann.

The following day, number plates were stolen from another Toyota at St Julian’s.

Throughout July, September and October the duo allegedly stole cigarette vending machines and other items from various stores and supermarkets in San Ġwann, Zejtun, Zebbuġ, Zurrieq as well as Malta International Airport.

The prosecution explained that after breaking into airport premises to steal a cigarette machine, the suspects allegedly found a car key and made off with the vehicle, a Nissan.

Plans for another robbery from a food booth in St Julian’s went awry when a police car apparently drove by, prompting the suspects to flee.

The car was later abandoned in Sliema.

The prosecution said that the accused’s clothes matched those of the suspects as seen in the footage gathered at Marsascala.

The two youths were also charged with various instances of wilful damage to third-party property as well as breaching several bail decrees.

Both were remanded in custody by Magistrate Lara Lanfranco after neither of the accused’s lawyers put forward a request for bail.

Inspectors Christina Delia and Roderick Agius prosecuted.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb were counsel to Mallia.

Lawyer Herman Mula was counsel to Fasanelli.