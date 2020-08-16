Two young men have been placed under probation after admitting in court to slightly injuring two other youths during an argument late on Friday night at Valletta.

Akil Albako, a 22-year old Syrian national living at Floriana and Omar Suod, a 19-year old Maltese living at Marsa, pleaded guilty to slightly injuring the two Maltese youths and breaching the peace in the argument that broke out in Triq il-Lanca on Friday, around 10pm.

The two injured men went to Valletta police station, claiming to have been involved in an argument with two other youths,. One of them claimed he was attacked with a knife.

Both men were given emergency treatment for slight injuries.

Albako was separately charged with assaulting a woman, insulting and threatening her as well as spitting in public and driving without a licence.

The prosecution informed the court that investigations were still ongoing to identify and track down a third man who was also allegedly involved in the argument and who apparently inflicted the injuries.

When making submissions on punishment, defence lawyer Mario Mifsud argued that the accused had filed an early guilty plea and also had a clean criminal record.

Upon their admission and after hearing submissions by both parties the court, presided over by magistrate Josette Demicoli, declared them guilty and placed each of them under a 2-year probation order.

The court also placed the accused under a restraining order, prohibiting them from approaching their victim