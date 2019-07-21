A thief admitted on Sunday to having stolen €49,000 from a Valletta burger restaurant last week.

The theft took place at Burgers Ink at Is-Suq tal-Belt early on Monday afternoon.

People on the scene had reported seeing a man grab a bag presumed to contain cash and dash out to a waiting taxi. The vehicle was tracked down to Gzira where the driver was arrested.

Prosecuting officer Inspector Fabian Fleri told the court that Adnan Saed, 26, had cooperated with the police, who had already recovered some €11,100 from him.

He had also indicated where the bulk of the stolen money had gone and police were working to recover it, the inspector said.

Magistrate Gabriella Vella found Mr Saed, a Libyan national, guilty and sentenced him to 18 months in prison. She also ordered that he serve a previously handed down six-month sentence which had been suspended. That case involved a disturbance at Mater Dei Hospital.

Two employees admit being accomplices

Earlier on Sunday, two employees of Burgers Ink admitted in court to conspiring with Mr Saed.

Roxanne Grech, 29, from Msida and Ryan Azzopardi, 20, from Cospicua were both accused of being accomplices in the robbery and admitted to the crime.

Ryan Azzopardi

The two were sentenced to two years imprisonment suspended for four years following their cooperation with the police.

They were ordered not to communicate with the victim of the robbery or approach the Valletta establishment.

On Wednesday, the taxi driver admitted to his involvement in the crime. 23-year-old Kane Grima of Valletta was granted bail pending judgement.