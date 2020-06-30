Two men who admitted to stealing fuel from a service station in Sta Venera, have been granted bail pending a pre-sentencing report.

Maverick Vella, 21 and Abraham Grima, 37, both of Qormi, were charged with having committed the thefts on four occasions, between Sunday and Monday.

They inserted cash in the machine, filled up, and then pulled out the banknotes by means of a piece of tape affixed to the cash.

That trick resulted in over €232.94 worth of fuel being stolen from the pump.

Vella was separately charged with driving a Tata Indica with false number plates, without a licence and without insurance cover.

The duo pleaded guilty and requested bail pending judgment.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia, assisting Vella, argued that the accused had a fixed job as well as a supportive family.

After hearing submissions by both parties, Magistrate Marse-Ann Farrugia, upheld the request.

Vella was granted bail against a third-party guarantee of €5,000, while Grima was ordered to deposit €1000 and was further bound under a personal guarantee of €9,000.

Both men were also ordered to abide by a curfew.

Inspector Matthew Galea prosecuted.

Lawyer Michele Cardinali was counsel to Grima.