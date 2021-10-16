BIRKIRKARA 2
Aguirre 9, 90
GUDJA UNITED 0
BIRKIRKARA
D. Fernandes-6, E. Pepe-6, L. Montebello-6.5, P. Mbong-5 (46 E. Ruiz-), K. Zammit-6, F. Falcone-5 (39 C. Bonanni-6), R. Scicluna, C. Attard-6, O. Carniello-6, L. Aguirre-7, J. Macedo-6 (87 K.Bevis)
GUDJA UNITED
G. Zammit-6, L. Beland-6 (83 J. Dibola), A. Friggieri-6, R. Soares-6, L. Cremona-5.5, G. Mensah-5, H. Vella-5 (75 T. Gusman), J. Grioli-6 (62 R. Kisil-5), I. Dudarev, A. Temitope-5.5 (75 Y. Ito), M. Dias-4.
Referee Stefan Pace.
Yellow cards: Scicluna, Zammit, Vella, Fernandes, Dudarev.
Red cards: Scicluna (B) 35; Dudarev (G.) 90.
BOV player of the match: Leandro Aguirre (Birkirkara).
Leandro Aguirre struck twice from a free-kick at either end of the match to give Birkirkara a 2-0 win over Gudja United to go top of the Premier League standings. But these goals hardly tell the story of a remarkable match.
After nine minutes, Llywelyn Cremona sent Paul Mbong crashing to end Birkirkara’s first serious venture towards the Gudja penalty area.
Former Valletta winger Aguirre hit a delightful right-foot strike beyond the wall and viciously away from Glenn Zammit’s despairing dive.
