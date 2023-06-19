Air Malta is struggling to find pilots to fly its routes on Monday as around four of them called in sick and others are refusing to fill the shortage, Finance Minister Clyde Caruana said on Monday.

He said the pilots appear to be protesting against new working conditions that the government is offering them as part of the airline’s restructuring.

Speaking to Times of Malta outside parliament, Caruana said that around three to four pilots called in sick on Monday and the airline is failing to find replacements to deal with the shortage.

“The company called around 25 pilots but none of them answered the phone, except two, who said they will not work because they fear repercussions,” he said.

“I understand all of this is linked to discussions on the pilots’ new working conditions and I hope we don’t take on this attitude from now on.”

Clyde Caruana speaking to Mark Laurence Zammit outside parliament. Video: Matthew Mirabelli

Caruana said that despite not registering an official industrial dispute, the Airline Pilots Association ordered its members to work to rule from Sunday following a meeting that was held on Friday.

Caruana also told parliament that Monday afternoon’s flight from Malta to Brussels has been delayed by more than an hour and a half because of a pilot shortage, and it is still unclear whether it will actually take off.

And another flight from Malta to London Heathrow was meant to take off at 5pm but has also been delayed.

Caruana would not say what conditions the government is offering the pilots but insisted that the package being offered is at par with their counterparts working with other airlines.

“We spoke with them about how certain things have to be replaced with new conditions,” he said.

“They are conditions that other pilots work by in the market and they are conditions that the national airline should offer from now on. I don’t expect such negotiations to gather unanimous support on the first try, but we’re getting there and it’s not fair for people to use others in this way to get their way, because ultimately it only continues to harm the company.”

He said the unofficial directives are not a wise move, especially at such a delicate time when the company is waiting for the crucial outcome of negotiations with the EU Commission.

“We should have learned a lot from the past. All that I am doing for Air Malta is to safeguard the interests of the company, the workers and the country,” he said.

The government is currently in the final negotiations with the EU Commission in an attempt to secure millions in state aid for the ailing national airline.

Although Caruana insists he will only speak on the outcome of the talks once they are concluded, Air Malta’s executive chairman told Times of Malta that a new national airline will replace Air Malta by the end of the year.

The new airline will inevitably come with new financial packages and working conditions for pilots, cabin crew and ground handling staff.

Fielding parliamentary questions shortly afterward, Caruana criticised the pilots association ALPA, telling MPs that this is “an irresponsible attitude - the attitude that brought the company where it is now”.