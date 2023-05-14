Two Air Malta flights had to be diverted to Catania on Sunday because of the winds over the Maltese islands.

In a brief statement, the airline said that "due to very strong winds over the Maltese Islands flights KM377 Berlin-Malta and KM477 Paris Orly-Malta have been diverted to Catania airport".

It said the flights will return to Malta when it is safe to do so.

Air Malta apologised for the inconvenience caused and promised to continue to prioritise the safety of our passengers and crew.

The Malta International Airport website was reporting at noon a northeasterly wind of 12 knots.